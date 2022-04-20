Madan Pillutla takes over as ISB's new dean

Hyderabad: Professor Madan Pillutla on Thursday formally took over as the sixth dean of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here from Professor Rajendra Srivastava on the successful completion of his term.





Professor Srivastava will continue to be at ISB as the Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation.





Professor Pillutla is a globally acclaimed management thought leader on organisational behaviour and has many research papers and publications to his credit. He has an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from BITS, Pilani, post graduate degrees from XLRI, Jamshedpur and the University of Illinois and a PhD from the University of British Columbia.





His research has been on how individual biases interact with organizational structures to affect decisions and interpersonal outcomes. Pillutla is an award-winning teacher and has held several leadership positions in the years that he has been at the London Business School. He has also held editorial positions in several prestigious academic journals.





Pillutla has been associated with the school from the very early days of its inception (2001) and was involved in shaping up the programmes and curriculum at ISB. He taught the founding batches of the PGP programme and received the best teacher award from the inaugural batch of students from the Mohali campus. He has also served as the area leader for organization behaviour at ISB.





Harish Manwani, Chairperson, ISB Executive Board said much was achieved under Rajendra Srivastava's tenure in building ISB's reputation as a leading business school in India and internationally.





"ISB is delighted to have yet another globally acclaimed thought leader like Professor Madan Pillutla to lead the school in its exciting next phase. I have no doubt that ISB will achieve even greater heights under his leadership in terms of excellence in business education and importantly, equipping its students to become future ready in a fast-changing world," he said.





"I am delighted to have this opportunity to serve ISB - a school that has been close to my heart since its inception. I have witnessed ISB's growth and remarkable achievements. I look forward to working with the Executive Board, faculty, staff, students and alumni at ISB, our associate schools, government and industry so that we can build on these fantastic achievements and take our place among the world's most impactful business schools," said Pillutla.





