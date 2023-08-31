    Menu
    LU signs MoU with Brazilian university

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    August31/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU), has signed an agreement with Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), Brazil, to establish a transformative partnership aimed at enhancing cooperation in the realms of education, research, and cultural exchange.

    The objective of this agreement is to strategically amplify academic and cultural interchange between the institutions, with a distinct emphasis on education and research.

    The partnership encompasses an array of activities spanning across coordinated teaching efforts, tailor-made study programs, and strategically aligned professional development initiatives.

    The MoU also paves the way for cultural and scientific exchange activities, complemented by joint projects targeting areas of mutual interest.

    LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, said: “This strategic partnership epitomizes our unwavering commitment to expanding global educational and research horizons. By harnessing the collective expertise of our institutions, we aspire to drive meaningful progress across various disciplines.”

    —IANS

