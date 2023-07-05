LU Launches ‘Twinning Degree Programme’ With Foreign Universities

Lucknow: Students of Lucknow University (LU) will now get more opportunities for international exposure and academic growth.

The university has introduced a ‘twinning degree programme’ under which students will get an opportunity to spend some time at a foreign university and get insights into the course they are enrolled to at LU.

According to LU officials, Ramon Llull University, Spain, has already been roped in for the programme and talks with other universities are on.

“The programme is aimed at fostering joint programmes with international universities, promoting mutual exchange of students, and creating multicultural learning environment that enriches educational experience,” LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said.

As per the guidelines drafted for the twinning degree programme, credits earned by students at an international institution (with which LU has an MoU) will be counted towards the degree awarded by LU.

However, a maximum of 30 credits from the foreign institution will be added. Students from LU pursuing courses at a foreign institution, and vice versa, will acquire credits through conventional mode. Each institution will issue a transcript with a remark indicating that the student has taken certain modules at the partner institution, wherever applicable.

LU will further ensure that there is no overlapping in course content or curriculum for credits earned by its students from foreign higher educational institution.

According to LU officials, the fee structure for the entire duration of the programme, including courses delivered by the foreign institution, will be made transparent during the admission process to provide affordable and accessible quality higher education to all sections of society.

Th university will also provide exit pathways to students who are unable to complete the twinning programme, clearly specifying the acceptance of credits earned in future academic pursuits.

LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “The twinning degree programme will empower our students to gain international exposure, expand their academic horizons, and develop a global perspective. We are dedicated to ensuring quality education and accessible pathways for all our students.” —IANS