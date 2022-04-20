Likely to conduct compartment exams for classes X, XII by September-end: CBSE to SC

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is likely to conduct compartment examination for students of classes X and XII by September-end and examination centres have been increased to 1,278. The Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna asked the CBSE to file an affidavit with regard to conducting compartment examinations and posted the matter for hearing on September 10.

Advocate Rupesh Kumar appearing for the CBSE told the bench that all precautions will be taken to conduct compartment examinations in view of COVID-19. "Centres for compartment exams have been increased to 1,278. We (CBSE) can conduct exams. We have taken a decision that in a class where 40 students could sit, now only 12 will sit. We are taking all precautions for conducting exams. Today notification is expected to be issued," CBSE counsel told the court.

The Counsel appearing for the petitioner stated that the main exam was not conducted so why can there not be a scheme to cancel compartment exams. The court was hearing a plea filed by students who were placed in the compartment category, after CBSE declared the result for the said classes, based on an alternative evaluation method, in July this year.

The petitioners contended that it shall be impossible for CBSE to safely conduct the compartment examination amid the pandemic and since the compartment exams were not conducted in July, students have been unable to take admissions in Universities. It sought a direction for CBSE to cancel the compartment exam and also sought setting aside of its August 6 and 12 notifications dated mandating compartment examination. —ANI