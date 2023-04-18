Like characters that defy authority: director Tigmanshu Dhulia

Mumbai: "Paan Singh Tomar" director Tigmanshu Dhulia says he has always been fascinated by stories of people who defy authority and his films reflect that world.

Dhulia, who is known for films such as "Haasil”, “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster” franchise, “Bullett Raja” and “Yaara”, is revisiting the world of student politics 20 years after his debut film in web series "Garmi".

“Crime, gangsters, and characters who defy authority... this is something that I have always liked. Even as a child, I used to watch only action films, I used to hate drama. I would tag along with my parents, once they were going to watch a social film, like ‘Anurag’. I used to hate it,” the filmmaker told PTI in an interview. PTI