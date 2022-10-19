Light Is The Spirit Of Togetherness—Enactus Team Of PU Celebrates Diwali Festivities With Specially Abled At Samarth

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Enactus team of Panjab University took the festive spirit of Diwali a step further by celebrating the festivities with the specially abled at Samarth, a residential home for these children in Sector-15, Chandigarh. The team has been celebrating the festival of lights with these children of lesser God since last many years as these special children are the driving force for the Enactus members providing them with immense courage and helping them understand that nothing in life is unachievable, informed Prof. Seema Kapoor, Faculty advisor of Enactus team.

The event was attended by around 110 people including specially abled, staff of Samarth and Enactus members. It started with a diya lighting ceremony with the lighting of 150 diyas for the specially abled children around the world to celebrate their courage, wisdom and above all the carpe-diem energy. The event was graced with some mesmerizing dance performances to enhance the festive spirit. It was immensely heart-warming to see the young souls dance and jump to the rhythm of songs, said Tushar Jhanwar, Gaurav Mishra and Ainesh, Vice Presidents of Enactus team. Marketing head, Aditya Kumar, talked about how these celebrations have been a source of happiness for all including potters who work in Maloya under project Dhra, whose creative hands brought to life these diyas and many other clay products. The event also marked the connection of our mother Earth to this festive season as these diyas made by the potter community symbolizes how the true spirit of Diwali lies with the connection to mother earth and how we should persevere to save the planet by celebrating Green Diwali, said project heads, Samarth and Mridul. Clay based products are an excellent alternative to reduce the plastic burden on our planet, averred technical head, Inayat.

Mrs. Puja, General Secretary of Samarth, appreciated the efforts made by the Enactus members towards the potter community and their dedication to treating specially abled at Samarth no less than their Enactus family for the past many years. She said the feeling of happiness can be seen on the faces of the children on seeing the Enactus members as they try to put their best efforts in making their Diwali celebrations special. With refreshments served afterwards, the event ended on a happy note.

Preet Kanwal, President of team expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Jagtar Singh, Dean Student Welfare, PU and other higher authorities of PU for their constant and invaluable support to the team for carrying out such social outreach activities.