Light in the dark of winter: Finland celebrates St Lucia Day

Embracing the glow of tradition, Finland lights up with St. Lucia's Day, a cherished celebration blending Catholic and Orthodox roots. From candle-lit processions to the coronation of Lucia, the festival spreads warmth, joy, and hope in the heart of winter darkness.

Helsinki [Finland]: As Finland takes its annual plunge into winter during mid-December, many Finns find solace in a saint with St. Lucia's Day being one of the few saint's days observed in the Nordics.

The festival has Catholic and Orthodox roots and is celebrated across Finland, especially in Swedish-speaking communities. Each year, a young woman is chosen by public vote to don a wreath carrying live candles in a ceremony in Helsinki.



White-clad Saint Lucia, borrowed from Catholic and Orthodox churches, wears a striking crown of tall white candles and sings ancient songs to urge people out of their winter doldrums. She is crowned - and then given the duty of offering an abundance of joy, music and golden light to everyone who needs it.

For many weeks after December 13, Lucia continued to spread her hope and cheer, visiting hospitals, orphanages, daycare centres and nursing homes at the darkest time of the year in Finland.



This year's main event took place on Wednesday here and witnessed hundreds of people turning out the see the procession.





Thousands of girls across the country also don homemade versions of Lucia's trademark white dress and crown of candles. After this, they sing for their families or schoolmates in an annual tradition that has continued to grow over the years.



Every autumn finalists are selected by a jury and proceed to the next round, the winner of which is decided by popular vote. On December 13, Lucia is crowned at Helsinki Cathedral and parades through the city centre as tens of thousands of bundled-up onlookers cheer and wave.



Today, in parts of Scandinavia, St Lucia's Day is as widely celebrated as midsummer and crayfish parties, with the annual celebration sweeping cities with atmosphere and joy. Aside from Christmas, St Lucia's Day is one of December's biggest celebrations in parts of the Nordics.



The tradition dates back to the original story of Lucia, who delivered food to the persecuted Christians, leading the way with candlelight. During the procession, candlelight is accompanied by the hum of the choir song.





The most famous song is "Sankta Lucia", which many Scandis know off by heart.

