Lifetime Achievement Award For Shoolini Univ Chancellor Prof PK Khosla

Shimla (The Hawk): Prof Prem Kumar Khosla, Founder and Chancellor, Shoolini University has been awarded the First Dr. Malay Chaudhuri Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for Impacting Lives through Education.

The Award was given by Star Brands - EDUSTAR Leadership Awards 2022. He has been honoured for his extraordinary contribution to education with sustained and consistent excellence. The title is based on extensive research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and vetted by the editorial board of The Daily Indian Media.

The organisers Star Brands - EDUSTAR Leadership Awards 2022 in its 16th year now.

Prof PK Khosla received the award for “his untiring quest for academic excellence that has led to the establishment of the Shoolini University and building the most beautiful academic environment possible for all the Indians seeking quality higher education. For people, age is always just a number and for visionaries like Prof Khosla, unending Quest for Excellence is additionally a lifestyle”.

With the credibility and goodwill created by the Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB), on invitation from the Himachal Pradesh Government, Prof Khosla is the chief architect behind setting up India's first specialized private university of Biotechnology and Management sciences, building one of the most aesthetically beautiful campuses in India - which in itself deserves many awards on its own merit. In just 12 years of its existence, under his able guidance, Shoolini University is now rated among India's top universities in several research parameters and is rubbing shoulders with renowned universities of the world. On the occasion, Prof Khosla expressed his gratitude towards Power media and brand media based in Delhi, whose chairman is Mr Arindam Chaudhary, and Dr SY Qureshi, former election commissioner for awarding him the lifetime achievement award.