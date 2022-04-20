Leftists Have Made Varsities Into 'Islands Of Ossified Worldviews': Educationists

New Delhi: Directing their ire against the 'Left wing activists', over 200 academicians have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their grievance that from the high seat of debate and discussion, university campuses are being turned into "islands of ossified worldviews".

"The recent turn of events in campuses from JNU to Jamia, from AMU to Jadavpur alarms us to the deteriorating academic environment due to the shenanigans of a small coterie of Left-wing activists," said the letter written among others by Shrish Bhai Kulkarni, Vice Chancellor, SP University, Gujarat,

RP Tiwari, Vice Chancellor Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar (MP), HCS Rathore, Vice Chancellor Central University of South Bihar, K K Aggrawal, former Vice Chancellor of GGS Indraprastha University, V K Malhotra, ICSSR, Member Secretary and Payal Mago of Delhi University.

The worst sufferer of this kind of politics are poor students and those from marginalised communities, the letter reads.

It also said that the genuine students lose out on the opportunity to learn and build a better future for themselves. "They also lose out on the freedom to articulate their own views and alternative politics. They find themselves constrained to conform to the majoritarian Left politics".

"Strikes, dharnas and shutdowns over maximalist demands are common in Left strongholds. Personal targeting, public slandering and harassment for not conforming to the left ideology is on increase," says the letter.

"We observe with dismay that in the name of student politics a disruptive far-Left agenda is being pursued," the academicians alleged.

