Leaders' discussions boost opposition unity

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with Left heavyweights Sitaram Yechury and D Raja on Thursday as part of an effort to consolidate opposition unity. The BJP, however, took a jab at the JDU leader's outreach, saying, "the PM post for 2024 is not vacant."

As part of the efforts to bring numerous opposition parties together on a same platform to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will be meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge later this evening, where Rahul Gandhi will also be present.

More discussions between the leaders are anticipated for the next few days, so it's probable that unity talks will progress. The Congress will shortly call a gathering of the most prominent opposition figures.—Inputs from Agencies