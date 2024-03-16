Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat are now married, couple shares pictures loaded with love and happiness

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share heartwarming moments from their wedding ceremony, flooding social media with love and congratulations.

Mumbai: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now husband and wife. They tied the knot in the presence of their families and close friends on Friday.

A day after exchanging the vows, the couple took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from their D-Day.

"From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high,

It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then,

When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly,

Consistently, Continually," the couple captioned the post.

For their wedding, Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani.

In one of the snaps, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on Pulkit's forehead while he holds her close. A picture also showed Pulkit tying Mangalsutra around Kriti's neck.

In no time, Kriti and Pulkit's post got flooded with congratulatory messages.

"Awwww congratulations guys," actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented.

"badhaaiiii again," actor Richa Chadha wrote.

"How beautiful," another user wrote.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted about their March wedding.



"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

—ANI