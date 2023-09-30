Kourtney Kardashian drops photos from her Disney-themed baby shower

Los Angeles [US]: American media personality Kourtney Kardashian is grateful to her mother for throwing her a lovely baby shower, People reported.

The pregnant mother revealed images from her classic Disney-themed baby shower, which was hosted by her mother Kris Jenner.

"baby shower of my dreams… all the bts pics and details @poosh… thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild.”

The Poosh co-founder released scenes from the special event on her website earlier this week, as per People.

“Kourt wanted a vintage Disney theme, but then really gave up control in order to be surprised. Her only request? Mickey pretzels (with a side of nacho cheese sauce for dipping) and churros,” an article about the shower read.

The Lemme founder added, “As someone who loves aesthetics and details, I also have learned to love letting go and allowing people close to me to surprise me, which is the best feeling, Walking into the party was so magical.”

“The planning process started by discussing the core memories of Kris taking Kourtney and her siblings to Disneyland over the years. The way it looked, smelled, tasted. The feeling you get when you are there,” event planner Mindy Weiss said.

“We took those important elements and translated them into our own version of an authentic Disneyland experience in Kris’s backyard."

“The vintage Disney theme has been a common thread throughout Kourtney’s entire life. Those memories are so special, so to be able to bring them to life meant a lot, and there’s nobody better to do it than Mindy Weiss," added Kris.

