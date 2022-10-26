Kharge becomes first non-Gandhi Cong prez after 24 years

Mallikarjun Kharge has made history by becoming the first non-Gandhi and the first person to lead the Congress after a gap of 24 years by officially assuming the role of party president.

New Delhi (The Hawk): After a gap of 24 years, Mallikarjun Kharge has officially assumed the role of Congress president and is the first non-Gandhi to hold the position.

Kharge visited the Samta Sthal and the Shakti Sthal in addition to paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat before assuming his official role as the president of the Congress on Wednesday.

Along with other senior party leaders, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were in attendance. In order to attend the Kharge takeover, Rahul Gandhi took a break from his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(Inputs from Agencies)