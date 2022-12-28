Kerala PFI raided by NIA for terror funding

New Delhi (The Hawk): In connection with an investigation into terrorism funding involving the outlawed Popular Front of India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places in Kerala on Wednesday (PFI).

Some PFI cadres, according to a source, are on their radar.

The raids, which began early on Wednesday, are still going on. Officials from the paramilitary are assisting the NIA in the raid.

In a recent report presented to a Kerala court, the NIA claimed that PFI leaders were in contact with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda through a variety of channels.

The investigation team alleged that the members had been in charge of a covert wing that they planned to make public in the future.

The NIA recently conducted raids and found a few devices. The CIA discovered that PFI leaders had been in contact with Al Qaeda during the examination of those gadgets. They had a secret wing as well, according to a source.

NIA operations lately carried out across the country dismantled the PFI's whole network.

The PFI was then outlawed, and its leaders were all detained.

(Inputs from Agencies)