Kerala BYJU workers approach state Labour Minister to avoid firing

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): On Tuesday, Edtech unicorn BYJU's employees in Thiruvananthapuram claimed that around 170 of them are being forced to resign from the company.

The issue, which was raised on social media by Technopark Today, an IT professionals community portal, was escalated to Kerala Labour Minister C. Sivankutty by IT welfare organisation 'Prathidhwani.' On Tuesday, employees and Prathidhwani representatives met with the minister.

They demanded a revision of the company's exit policy for its employees, in addition to ensuring that BYJU's does not force employees to resign.

Employees are demanding a one-time settlement of three months' salary, earned leave encashment, and full settlement of variable pay, in addition to receiving their October 2022 salary on November 1.

According to the approximately 170 employees in Thiruvananthapuram, Byju's, which has an office in the Technopark, plans to close its operations in the state headquarters.

In a Facebook post, Sivankutty stated: "BYJU's app employees from Technopark Thiruvananthapuram had come to see me. Employees have a variety of grievances, including job loss. The Labor Department will conduct an extensive investigation into this matter."

BYJU's has been struggling in recent years, with losses of Rs 4,500 crore reported in FY21. The company had recently announced cost-cutting measures that included reducing manpower.

