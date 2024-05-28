Kajol, Prabhu Deva unveil title of action thriller 'Maharagni', check out intriguing teaser

Ajay Devgn shared the teaser on Instagram, showcasing PrabhuDeva's dynamic action scenes and Kajol's powerful portrayal of Maharagni.

Mumbai: The makers of Kajol and PrabhuDeva starrer action thriller have unveiled the first glimpse and title of the intense action and gripping drama.

After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's action thriller, which is titled, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'.

Interestingly, the first schedule of 'Maharagni' was recently completed and now the makers have unveiled the official teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn treated fans with a teaser of his wife's upcoming movie 'Maharagni'.

The video opens with Prabhudeva stepping out of a charter plane, immediately takes down a group of goons. The action then shifts to Samyuktha Menon, who amidst a high-stakes chase, shares her quest for revenge.

The video shows Naseeruddin Shah lying in a hospital bed sharing his heartfelt last wish and Kajol emerging in her 'Maharagni' avatar, exuding power and strength in her never-seen-before role.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7gL-EWv1gi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Aali re aali, #Maharagni aali! kajol."

As soon as the first glimpse was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Singham ki lady Singham."

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others.

Talking about the project, director Charan Tej Uppalapati stated, "Directing Maharagni - Queen of Queens has been a labour of love. Collaborating with actors like Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseer sir, Samyukta Menon and Jishusen Gupta has elevated the project to new heights. Their unmatched charisma and acting abilities breathe life into the characters, and I can't wait for the audience to witness this on screen."

Sharing his thoughts, producer Harman Baweja said, "Maharagni is a special project for Baweja Studios, driven by a compelling story. We are excited to collaborate with Eternal 7 and have an extraordinary cast featuring Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah and Samyukta Menon. Kajol's talent and authenticity make her perfect for this role. At Baweja Studios, we believe in telling powerful stories, and I am thrilled to bring this project to life with such a stellar team."

Adding to that, producer Venkata Anish Dorigillu said, "As soon as I came across this story, I knew it carried a powerful message that needed to reach the masses. With Charan Tej Uppalapati's keen eye for direction and the remarkable talent of our stellar cast, we are confident that we will deliver a unique vision that will make this story shine."

Kajol and Prabhudeva earlier worked in Rajiv Menon's 1997 Tamil film 'Minsara Kanavu'. The film was released in Hindi as 'Sapnay'.

More details of the project are awaited.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in 'Do Patti'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

Ajay, on the other hand, is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

'Singham Again' is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

—ANI