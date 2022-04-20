K'taka Govt Announces Continuation Of Scholarship Following Students Protest

Following the demonstration of furious students in Bengaluru , Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday declared that state government would release Management Scholarships benefitting about thirteen thousand students in Karnataka.According to the sources, the authority has also agreed to release the scholarships those were discontinued from accademic year 2019 -20.Hundreds of students with the support of National Students' Union of India, the student wing of Indian National Congress held a demonstration on October 29 at Freedom Park area in Bangalore demanding continuation of scholarships, which was discontinued from 2019. Around 3 thousand students had participated in the protest, wherein KPCC president DK Shivkumar addressed the gathering over the telephone and assured to take it forward. A delegation from NSUI Karnataka met Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot and requested immediate intervention to resolve the issue.