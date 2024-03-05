Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns as Calcutta HC judge

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns from Calcutta High Court, triggering speculation of a political move. Scheduled press address to reveal future plans.

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, sources said.

Justice Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, with copies also forwarded to CJI D Y Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC T S Sivagnanam, they said.



He arrived at his chamber at the high court in the morning, after which the resignation letter was dispatched.



He is scheduled to address the press in the afternoon, where he is likely to divulge his future plans, amid speculations that he will join politics.



Justice Gangopadhyay had on Sunday announced that he will resign on March 5.

—PTI