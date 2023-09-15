Jonah Hill steps out on a date with girlfriend Olivia Millar

Los Angeles: Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar seemed to be in good spirits as they headed on a romantic dinner date, just months after ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ actor's ex-girlfriend accused him of being "emotionally abusive".

Olivia gave birth to their first child together back in June after a year of dating, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The couple have now been spotted smiling as they left a restaurant in Malibu, California, after having a meal with a friend. For the outing, 39-year-old Jonah showed off his weight loss and wore a pink and white striped shirt with the sleeves rolled up to show off his plethora of tattoos.

He left the top two buttons undone and paired the shirt with some green cargo pants. Jonah also wore a brown woven belt and a black wristwatch.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the actor sported a bushy beard and had his hair styled into a buzzcut. Olivia went for a casual look as she wore a brown, beige and black striped jumper.

She carried her belongings around in a black handbag and styled her hair in loose waves. Their romantic outing comes after Jonah was hit with allegations from his ex-girlfriend and professional surfer, Sarah Brady.

Sharing pictures of herself in a bikini on Instagram, she alleged that Jonah had requested she take the pictures down during her romance. "Reviving a pic I took down by request of a narcissistic misogynist" she captioned the picture.

Sarah then shared screenshots of text messages she claims to have come from Jonah. In one message, Jonah allegedly asked Sarah to remove a video of her surfing because her backside was out.

—IANS