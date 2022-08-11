Jindal Global Law School achieves new milestone with more than 100 students placed in top law firms, corporations

Sonipat: A total of 103 students at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) secured offers from the illustrious and distinguished law firms, corporate houses, and banks of the country in the first round of placements at the O.P. Jindal Global University.

The Day Zero Placements was conducted on 3rd and 4th of August 2022 in the serene campus of the O.P. Jindal Global University at Sonipat, Haryana. Among the 103 accepted offers from the biggest organisations in India, 26 of them were Pre-Placement Offers from the eminent law firms namely, AZB & Partners, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Indus Law, Khaitan & Co, Saraf & Partners, Trilegal, and Veritas Legal.

A host of organisations, including Argus Partners, AZB & Partners, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, ICICI Bank, Indus Law, Khaitan & Co., Luthra and Luthra Partners, Panag & Babu Law Offices, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Spice Route Legal and Trilegal recruited a total of 77 students with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas taking on board a whopping 37 students.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, who is also the Dean of the Jindal Global Law School, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, “We are committed to maximising the career prospects for students by creating new opportunities of employment and this is a special moment as it comes after a long period of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic! The Office of Career Services at the university is dedicated to ensuring the best placement opportunities for our students and will further engage with recruiters and support the placement process, including the Day 1 Placement Process for the 2023 batch, amongst the most talented pool of JGLS students. Firms such as AZB & Partners, Delhi, JSA Advocates & Solicitors, Stratage Partners and Saakshya Law will also be participating. Our law students benefit from some of the most exclusive opportunities to excel and I look forward to their success in the future.”

Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, Academic Governance said, “We express our sincere gratitude to all our esteemed patrons and recruiters for their unwavering and continued support during the testing times of the Pandemic. I congratulate the students of JGLS, whose legal education, talent, and outstanding abilities enabled them to obtain placements in such high-profile institutions. The fact that they achieved all this during the Pandemic makes their achievements even more remarkable. It is outstanding how various law firms, corporate houses, and banks chose to place JGLS students in their organisations.”

Professor (Dr.) S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, JGLS said, “I wish to congratulate all the students who have been recruited for their achievement as they embark on the road to their future and career trajectories. It is a proud moment for us at JGLS to note how well our students have performed in the placement activities and that some of the most distinguished law organisations in India have chosen JGLS for recruitment.”

Gaurav Shukla, Director, Office of Career Services, Jindal Global Law School underlined that students of JGLS have consistently outdone expectations on placement day. “We expected our students to perform brilliantly and it is a great day for celebration of their success.”

