Japan has 206,943 new cases in the 8th wave of the COVID pandemic

Tokyo (The Hawk): Japan reported 206,943 new cases within the eighth wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, the first time the daily total has crossed 200,000 since August 25, according to health authorities.

This is an increase of 16,100 new cases from the same day a week prior, according to the Health Ministry, according to Xinhua news agency.

Tokyo recorded 21,186 new cases of the overall infections, up 2,374 cases from the same period last week and up weekly for 16 straight days, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

According to the data, Tokyo saw more than 20,000 new infections for a second day in a row, and the city's capital on Wednesday also saw 20 fatalities.

The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) or medical institutions in Tokyo who are deemed to be critically sick and in need of ventilators or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) equipment rose by seven on Tuesday, reaching a total of 44, the ministry added.

The Ministry revealed that 12,225 new Covid cases were reported in Osaka prefecture, 11,833 in Kanagawa, 12,894 in Aichi, and 10,989 in Saitama prefecture.

Meanwhile, Tottori prefecture in southern Honshu reported 1,582 new cases of the virus, the largest number for the prefecture, which has the lowest population in Japan, since the virus first appeared here.

According to the Ministry, 530 individuals were being treated in intensive care units or receiving emergency breathing assistance across the country.

According to the data, the number of seriously ill patients increased by 37 from the previous day, and 296 people nationwide died each day as a result of Covid-19.

