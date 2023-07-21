    Menu
    Japan becomes second Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India

    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    New Delhi: After the United States, Japan is the newest member of the Quad to sign an agreement with India to strengthen the global supply chain for semiconductors.

    Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and information technology for the Union, and Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister of economy, trade, and industry for Japan, inked the agreement on Thursday in the nation's capital.

    In order to "bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain," Vaishnaw stated, "Japan and India have signed a memorandum for semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development, and more."—Inputs from Agencies

