Jai Shri Ram: Honouring Lord Ram's Sacred Name

Ayodhya resonates with pride as Lord Shri Ram's consecration approaches, a celebration of divine ideals and the lessons from King Ram's benevolent use of power for public welfare. Embracing a future rooted in truth, Ayodhya sets an example for a society striving for Maryada Purushottam ideals.

The Hawk: Ayodhya is filled with a sense of pride as the preparations, for the consecration of Lord Shri Ram in the space are in full swing. This auspicious occasion has sparked a feeling of fortune throughout the city leading to an effort to cherish this joyful moment forever.





The eternal question of who can be considered divine finds its answer in those who selflessly give. In our texts whether its scriptures, Puranas, Upanishads, Vedas or the Geeta understanding these principles is not as complex as rocket science. The undeniable truth is that while many know how to take and receive true divinity lies in ones strength and ability to give. Lord Ram personifies sacrifice and penance. Achieved greatness by becoming Maryada Purushottam Ram. His life serves as an example that offers a path towards an fulfilling existence.





The various elements of nature such as the sun, earth, sky, water and trees form the foundation of our lives. Deserve our worship and reverence. Through cultures, customs, traditions, rituals and festivals like Teej we express gratitude for these blessings. Lord Ram embodies these powers. Serves as the source of inspiration, in our lives.



King Ram, demonstrating the use of power, for the betterment of society imparts a lesson to those in positions of authority—that power should not be wielded as a means of intimidation but rather as a tool for progress.





Reflecting on history the absence of Lord Rams sanctuary for 500 years was a result of actions driven by greed, appeasement and distorted ideologies. This blemish on our past serves as a reminder to rulers and political leaders to avoid repeating mistakes. Each individual has their connection with Ram and interpreting his teachings solely for personal convenience contradicts his all inclusive nature, which accommodates everyones needs impartially.





Looking ahead it is crucial to let go of grievances and focus on constructing a future built upon truthfulness. By embracing Lord Rams virtues we must strive to differentiate between truth and falsehood paving the way towards righteousness. As we chant "Jai Shri Ram " let our minds be filled with the essence of Ram akin to how a child's cradled in natures embrace. This belief is what we consider as the key to deserving Gods grace—a journey, towards increasing our worthiness.





"Ram's name acts both as a lesson and guiding light,



Ensuring that a fulfilling and prosperous life takes flight.



With unwavering devotion we chant "Jai Shri Ram",



In the pursuit of truth embodied by Ram."



—Prem Prakash Upadhyay