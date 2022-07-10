Iran tightens entry rules amid increasing Covid-19 cases

Tehran, July 10 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that passengers can only gain entry to Iran upon .

In his address to a meeting of the national anti-coronavirus task force on Saturday, Raisi called for stricter compliance with the health regulations and instructions at all land, air and sea entries to Iran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian presidency's website.

He highlighted the necessity of receiving a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines, noting those with underlying medical conditions should particularly take precautions.

Iran's daily cases on Monday surpassed 1,000 for the first time since April 27, according to the Iranian Health Ministry's website.

Iranian experts warn that two fast-spreading sub-variants of Omicron will become the prevailing strains in the country in the coming weeks.

--- IANS




















