IPR For PU Research Scholar Of UIFT

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development , Panjab University has achieved the singular honour of receiving a copyright in Design.

Harpreet Kaur, a research scholar of the department has been awarded IPR for innovative keychain entitled" HarpreetTutejaRita Kant - Upcycled KeyChain" . Students have been awarded degrees. Harpreet was guided by Dr. Rita Kant for her PhD topic," Developing Techniques of Upcycling Pre and Post Consumer Textile Waste for Sustainable Development ". Dr. Prabhdip Brar, Chairperson of UIFT & VD averred that the department leaves no stone unturned to give the students a creative outlet to hone their skills and to experiment with innovative paradigms. She added that UIFT students are excelling in their careers in the fashion industry and research acumen is ingrained in them by the department.