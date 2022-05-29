International Education Fair organised at Shoolini University Shimla

Shimla (The Hawk): The Office of International Affairs (OIA) at Shoolini University organised a two-day long first International Education Fair.

Representatives from the ten best international universities joined the fair and conducted counseling sessions for around 1000+ students. In the education fair, students learned about the possibilities of international study.

The education fair was inaugurated by Chancellor Shoolini University Prof PK Khosla. He said we work hard to provide a bright chance for our students to study abroad on students exchange programme. Prof. Khosla further added that we want our students to have international exposure in both industry and research.

Dr. Rozy Dhanta assistant Director International Office at Shoolini University organised the event in collaboration with International Development Program (IDP) for education. She said that Shoolini University students will get more opportunities for two plus two, dual degree, higher education, and twining program. Dr. Rozy further added that in the coming future will work to get more such high-ranked international Universities on the campus to benefit Shoolini students.

Dr RP Dwivedi Director International Affairs Office at Shoolini University introduced the delegates to Shoolini University students and staff and also explained the research and university ranking.

Delegates from ten different universities were from Flinders University, Australia, Mr. Tapan Srivastava,Griffith International, Australia Ms. Tanu Srivastava University of New Castle, Australia Ms. Maria Husain, Le Trobe University, Australia, Ms. Veronica Vimal, University of Canada West, Canada Mr. Sawrabh Windlas,

University of Guelph, Canada, Mr. Abhimanyu Sharma, University of Essex, UK Kshitij Bhatia, and from Study group, UK Ms. Ruchi Sapra.

All the guests were obliged with the hospitality of Shoolini University and was amased to see such enthusiasm among students for grabbing international opportunities

Flinders University, Australian representative and Mr. Tapan Srivastava was excited and ready for more such events. The University of New Castle, Australia representative Ms. Maria Husain wanted to take this opportunity and start with 2+2, and dual degree education programs for the students. A cultural event was also organised by Shoolini students to honor these delegates and they all enjoyed the event.