Institute Of Teaching, Research In Ayurveda Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Government on Monday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to confer the status of institution of national importance to a cluster of ayurveda institutions in Gujarat.

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of State in Ministry of Ayush Sripad Yesso Naik.

The Bill seeks to confer the status of Institution of National Importance to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Jamnagar by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus, Jamnagar.

The three institutes which would be clubbed are Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Saugata Roy (TMC) opposed the introduction of the Bill and questioned the reason for setting up the institute in Gujarat. He said the institute should instead be set up either in Kerala, Delhi, Varanasi or West Bengal.

Shashi Tharoor (Cong) also protested against the Bill, saying the Government has been selective in the selection of the three institutes. Asking why this institute cannot be set up in Thiruvananthapuram, he said there is no clarity in the definition of institution of national importance.

Introducing the Bill, Mr. Naik said he would look into suggestions made by members of the House.

