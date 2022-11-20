India should be a significant market for film productions, created by Anurag Thakur

Panaji (The Hawk): Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, declared on Sunday that the government wants to promote India as a location for the production and shooting of movies.

"After experiencing the epidemic, many people are now witnessing the IFFI in significant numbers. Regional cinemas are expanding internationally thanks to this "He told reporters prior to the International Film Festival of India's opening ceremony (IFFI).

Thakur added that India has the chance to bring international films here and provide fresh hope to regional films while extending a warm welcome to all the attendees and filmmakers.

"We had the chance to screen international films at IFFI. The IFFI's Film Bazaar is excellent. It is of an international calibre, and foreign films are shown here. Through IFFI, even Indian regional films are elevated to a global level. In this way, Indian art and culture would spread over the world "added he.

"In terms of production, collaboration, post-production, and filming, we aim to make India a significant market. I'm pleased that so many individuals are showing interest from around the world "said he.

Dieter Berner's Austrian film "Alma and Oskar" opens the nine-day extravaganza, which includes 280 films from 79 nations and a variety of other events. Krzyszt of Zanussi's "Perfect Number" serves as the closing feature.

Eight films will be shown as part of the "Country Focus" package, with France serving as the "Spotlight" nation. The IFFI has more than 6,000 delegates attending.

