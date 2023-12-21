    Menu
    India reports 594 Covid cases in 24 hrs amid JN.1 scare

    Pankaj Sharma
    December21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.

    The country's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,06,572). The death toll climbed to 5,33,327 with six more people -- three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Punjab -- succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,576. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

    The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

    According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

    —PTI

