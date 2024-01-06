India records 774 new Covid cases, two deaths

COVID-19 Update: India Records 774 Fresh Cases, 2 Deaths in 24 Hours; Health Ministry Highlights Regional Trends, Vaccination Progress, and Rigorous Testing Measures. Delhi Minister Assures Intensive Genome Sequencing Amid Rising Southern Cases, Urges Precautionary Measures, Dismisses New Variant in Delhi.

New Delhi [India]: India recorded 774 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per official data, two deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours - one each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,17,431 with an increase of 774 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to, 5,33,387 reflecting an increase of two deaths in the last 24 hours.



The total number of COVID-19 cases that have recovered in India are 4,44,79,804, an increase of 919 since yesterday morning.

34,660 tests were done on 5 January 2024, as per the official report by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

A total of 220,67,81,345 vaccinations have been completed in India uptill now since the outbreak of the virus.

As per the official data by the Ministry of Health, the maximum number of cases have been reported from Southern India among which 1169 cases have been reported in Karnataka, 1160 in Kerala, 188 in Tamil Nadu and 931 in Maharashtra.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj earlier said that there is such a pattern that after the increase in Corona cases in South India, the cases also increased in North India.



He urged citizens not to panic but emphasized the importance of taking precautions.

"All the positive cases coming in RTPCR test, we are sending those samples for genome sequencing. Currently, there is not a single positive case of the new variant in Delhi," stated Minister Bhardwaj, providing insight into the rigorous testing and monitoring procedures in place.

—ANI