India raises base import price of gold, keeps vegetable oils steady

India increases gold and silver import prices amidst global market strength, maintaining steady vegetable oil base prices.

Mumbai: India raised the base import prices of gold and silver as prices in the world market strengthened, while largely keeping the base price of vegetable oils steady, the government said in a statement late on Thursday.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Commodity:



Crude palm oil



New price in $: 891



890



RBD palm oil



New price in $: 902



Old price in $: 901



RBD palmolein



New price in $: 910



Old price in $: 910



Crude soya oil



New price in $: 903



Old price in $: 903



Gold



New price in $: 654



Old price in $: 639



Silver



New price in $: 724



Old price in $: 716



Base prices for all commodities are in $ per metric ton, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

—Reuters