



































NatFoE, 2021 brought together 50 brightest young engineers to deliberate emerging technologies in some key engineering sectors.

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Innovation & technology are the keys for Self-reliant India. IIT Hyderabad organized, a two-day 15th National Frontiers of Engineering (NatFoE) symposium on a virtual platform on July 9-10. NatFoE symposium is an annual flagship event of INAE aiming towards bringing together young engineers from academic institutes, R&D labs, and industry on a single platform to deliberate upon emerging trends of research and cutting-edge technologies. Fifty young engineers discussed, deliberated, and brainstormed the state of the art and highlighted the opportunities and challenges in the four major areas: Artificial intelligence & machine learning, advanced materials &manufacturing technologies, infrastructure & unconventional energy, and rural technology & entrepreneurship. All four themes were chosen carefully as key areas to focus on making India self-reliant in engineering & technology.

As a part of the 75th year's independence celebrations of India, a special session on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' was also organized in which speakers talked about various indigenous technologies in the area of female hygiene, mitigating greenhouse effects, and developing green routes for hydrogen production as an alternative fuel. Another highlight of his session was to know about developing models for translating English text into 11 Indian languages that may play a key role in translating engineering textbooks into Indian languages in line with the new education policy to provide technical education in local languages.

Dr. Tessy Thomas, Director General (Aeronautical Systems), DRDO, presented a detailed overview of the advances in aerospace materials and manufacturing technologies and highlighted the importance of them in India's successful space program. Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President (New Materials Business), Tata Steel, in another keynote address presented some of the breakthrough technologies and innovations in the area of high strength, lightweight materials for the automotive sector.









The symposium started with the welcome address by Prof. B. S. Murty, Director IIT, Hyderabad. Conveying the welcome greetings to the dignitaries and the attendees, Prof. Murty said, "Despite the organization of the meeting on a virtual platform due to Covid-19 pandemic, NatFoE2021 has achieved its goal in fostering the new collaborations and exchanging new ideas among the brightest minds and the deliberations will help in unveiling innovations and the strategies for their commercialization paving the way for the country to become a leader in technology innovations".









Congratulating IIT Hyderabad for its efforts in organizing NatFoE first time as an online event, Prof. Indranil Manna, President, INAE said, "INAE has taken appropriate steps in the implementation of the important recommendations and action items in the four themed areas as a final outcome of this symposium. As a satellite event of NatFoE 2021, a national design competition event, Innovations in Manufacturing Practices (IMP) was also organized for UG and PG students as well as start-ups. Out of 160 entries, 6 award winners were chosen.









Prof. Sivaji Chakravorti, Vice President, INAE declared the award winners in each category and congratulated them for their innovation, and extended further support to take them to the next level.





Dr. Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Coordinator, NatFoE 2021 extended a vote of thanks to all speakers & participants, INAE fellows and young associates, and other guests for their active participation to make the NatFoE 2021 a grand success.




