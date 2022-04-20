IIT students should make technology accessible to rural masses: Super 30 founder

Kharagpur: Prominent mathematician and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar on Saturday called upon the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur students to make technology accessible to the rural masses so as to directly benefit them.





"The way technology is changing, it is increasing gap in society. Time has come to make technology accessible to the masses so that it could bring direct benefits to people`s lives," Kumar said at a event organised to felicitate him at IIT-Kharagpur.





Calling the IITs knowledge hubs, Kumar said their students should contribute more to improving people`s living standards and increasing farm productivity in the country.





"Farm sector and social sector are two big areas where technological intervention has ample scope to bring about the country`s turnaround. The world is grappling with food scarcity and if technology blends with India`s natural bounties, the country can do wonders," said Kumar.





Kumar has been providing free training for IIT aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds for the last 15 years. —PTI