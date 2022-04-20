IIT Kharagpur ranked top varsity in India in international survey

Kolkata: For the second time in a row, IIT Kharagpur has been ranked as the top institution in the country by QS Employability Ranking, with IIT Bombay also figuring in the list of top 100 universities in the world.





The IIT Kharagpur has been ranked in the range of 71-80, the highest position among Indian institutions, out of 200 universities from across the world.





IIT Bombay, ranked next to IIT Kharagpur, is the only other institution from India to have been ranked among the top 100.





Other Indian institutions among the top 200 are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and University of Delhi, QS Employability Ranking survey said.





IIT-Kharagpur, which awards degrees to nearly 2500 students annually, maintains a successful track record of placement for students from the graduating batches enrolling for campus placement.





It has been ranked exceptionally well in the survey on parameters of graduate employability rate and employers' presence in the campus.





The other parameters are employer reputation which is based on a survey conducted with employers opting for campus recruitment, alumni outcomes or performance of alumni and partnerships with employers, it said.





The top three universities ranked globally in the survey are Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Shinhwa University of China.





IIT Kharagpur has been ranked among the peers such as Georgetown University, Lancaster University, Pennsylvania State University, Queensland University of Technology, University of Illinois, Chicago and University of Liverpool, it added.





PTI





