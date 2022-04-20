IIT Kanpur Announces Advanced Certification Program In Cyber Security

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced an Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense in partnership with TalentSprint.

The program was designed for current and aspiring professionals who are keen to explore and exploit the latest trends in cyber security technologies.

A combination of deep academic rigor and intense practical approach will allow participants to master in-demand skills and build world class expertise. The first cohort will start in February 2020. IIT Kanpur has also taken the lead in cyber security by setting up the Inter-disciplinary Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Defence of Critical Infrastructures (C3i).

Talking to newsmen after releasing a brochure here on Tuesday, Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana congratulated IIT Kanpur and TalentSprint for launching Advanced Certification programme in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense as it is need of hour.

He stated that the Telangana was the first state in the country which created and dedicated policy on Cyber Security. One of the key feature in the policy was that it would prepare army on cyber worriers. " Here the ideas is you create professionals in two levels. One is mass awareness to understand the base of the cyber society. Another is to create highly specialized solutions for cyber security", he said.

Mr Ranjan suggested them to connect with the "Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security" which created by the Telangana Government and present certificates here after completion of the course. This would create job opportunity to the cyber security professionals. UNI