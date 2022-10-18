IIT-Goa will employ 2,000: Minister

Panaji (The Hawk): On Tuesday, a Goa Minister stated that the ongoing Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) project in Sanguem could result in 2,000 job opportunities for local youth.

Subhash Phal Dessai, Minister for Archives and Archaeology, lobbied for the proposed educational initiative to benefit his area.

"This initiative would aid in the development of this area while maintaining a sustainable environment." "There is a possibility of creating 2000 work possibilities for local children," he stated.

Since the Centre assigned an IIT to Goa in 2014, the institute has been operating from a temporary campus at the Goa Engineering College (GEC) in Ponda.

Locals are opposed to the proposed IIT-Goa facility in Sanguem, and protests have recently taken place in the state capital Panaji.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on the other hand, stated that the foundation stone for the IIT-Goa project will be laid within the next six months.

"Only eight to ten people were protesting the project." "The media must grasp what needs to be highlighted," Sawant said, adding that such opposition to development projects will not be permitted.

"This government exists to serve the people. We should all get together and work for the IIT. We can lay the foundation stone within the next six months."

The Chief Minister went on to say that non-teaching jobs will only be available to locals.

"I urge those protesting the project to retract their protest and submit documents to the collector if they own property in the proposed area." It is my obligation to recompense them."

(Inputs from Agencies)