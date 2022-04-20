IISc To Showcase Activities On 'Open Day' On February 29 ? ? ?

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is organising an "Open Day" event to showcase its activities to the student community and the general public on February 29.

On this day, as in the previous years, students, science and technology enthusiasts and the public will have an opportunity to visit the Institute and go around the campus to explore the science and technology initiatives and activities of the Institute.

"The Open Day will feature popular lectures, experimental demos, poster presentations, quiz contests, scientific competitions, and exhibitions that will be showcased in various departments and centres", IISc said.

A "Kids-Zone" will offer a special attraction for all the younger students, with a number of science and technology demos on display, it said in a statement.

