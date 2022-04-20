ICSE, ISC Results 2020: Class 10th and 12th results to be declared today

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class 10th and 12th board exam results today (Friday, July 10, 2020) at 3 pm.

The students who appeared for the Class 10th and 12th board exam can check their results on 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'. The students can also get their results through SMS or through through the CAREERS portal of the Council. Affiliated schools will be able to access the results of their students through the CAREERS portal using the Principal's login ID and password.

How to check ICSE/ISC Class 10th and 12th results after it is declared:

1 Visit the official results website of CISCE - 'cisce.org'

2. Select your course - ICSE or ISC

3. Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha as asked.

4. Click on show result and the result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future use.

Meanwhile, if you want to get your result through SMS, type ICSE (your seven-digit UID) and send it to 09248082883. Similiarly, for ISC, type ISC 1234567 (your seven-digit UID) and send it to 09248082883.

—PTI