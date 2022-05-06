Iconic Week Celebrations organised by all major ports as part of ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mumbai (The Hawk): As part of ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - Iconic Week being celebrated by Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Events were organized by all Major Ports/ Organizations depicting 75 Years of Development of their Ports.

Mumbai Port Authority has arranged Port and Dock visit today for students of the schools around Colaba, Mumbai. Officers and staff of Traffic Department accompanied the group and explained the dock operations to mark the iconic week.

Mumbai Port Authority also organised Singing Competition of Patriotic, Inspirational and songs based on Great Indian women for the staff.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port organised a yoga session for employees yesterday i.e., 04.05.2022 at the SMPK Sports Club marking the iconic week celebrations.

A Multi-Lingual Essay competition based on the theme, 'India @75: Atmanirbhar Bharat' was also organised by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port with good participation of employees and their wards on 04.05.2022 at the SMPK Guest House in Kolkata.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority also observed the iconic week by organized a singing competition on the theme of patriotic songs. The event was a success with performances by the JNPA employees.



