I.N.D.I.A. bloc makes additional appointments in newly-formed panels for 2024 polls

New Delhi: In order to be ready for the next Lok Sabha elections, the opposition group I.N.D.I.A. held a conference in Mumbai on Saturday and appointed members to various committees established at that meeting.

A 14-person committee comprised of representatives from several parties was formed to coordinate the group's election strategy.

The opposition alliance announced a campaign committee with Congress's Gurdeep Singh Sappal, the JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, the Shiv Sena's Anil Desai, the RJD's Sanjay Yadav, the NCP's PC Chako, the JMM's Champai Soren, the SP's Kiranmoy Nanda, the AAP's Sanjay Singh, the CPI-M's Arun Kumar The TMC was supposed to decide on a name for the group at a later date. The campaign committee has expanded to include Tiruchi Siva of the DMK and Mehboob Beg of the PDP, according to a statement made on Saturday.—Inputs from Agencies