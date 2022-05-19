Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' to get a remake

Mumbai: Over 50 years after its release, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's cult classic "Anand" is headed for a remake. Sameer Raj Sippy, grandson of N C Sippy, the producer of the 1971 hit, is working on a new version of the film along with producer Vikram Khakhar. Regarded as one of the finest films in Hindi cinema, Mukherjee's "Anand" featured the late superstar Rajesh Khanna in the title role of a terminally ill cancer patient and megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Dr Bhaskar, fondly called 'Babumoshai' by Khanna's character. According to the makers, the project is in the scripting stage and a director is yet tobe finalised. Sameer Raj Sippy said stories like "Anand" need to be narrated to the new generation.

"Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content," the producer said in a statement on Thursday. Khakhar, who has produced films such as "Main Aur Charles", said the COVID-19 pandemic has made people more aware about the fickle nature of life and the story of "Anand", originally co-written by Mukherjee, Bimal Dutt, D N Mukherjee and Gulzar, will resonate with them. "Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally," he added. The film, which completed 50 years last year, is hailed for its taut storytelling, memorable dialogues by Gulzar, evergreen music by Salil Chowdhary, and reflective lyrics by Gulzar and Yogesh. All six songs of Anand -- Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli', Kahin Door Jab' (male and female version), Maine Tere Liye', Na Jiya Lage Na' and the poem Maut Tu Ek Kavita Hai', narrated by Bachchan, enjoy a great recall value even today.—PTI