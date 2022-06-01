How Long Can Average Man Stay Erect? These Factors Contribute

New Delhi: Staying erect for long or holding an erection during times of performance pressure can certainly be a tricky time where you don't quite know what is in store for you.

As studies have suggested that a penile erection can last from a few minutes to about half an hour, the duration for which an erection can last depends on a lot of factors, such as age, overall health, and sexual activity. On average, men have five erections while they sleep at night, each lasting about 25 to 35 minutes. An erection is one of the primary signs of sexual arousal for people. Being a physical response to chemical reactions in the body, holding an erection is an integral part of healthy sex life. Erections are complex and each requires your heart, lungs, hormones, nerves, blood vessels, and mood to work together. Reactions overlooked in this chain can lead to erectile dysfunction or other problems with your sexual function. How do erections work? During sexual arousal, tiny blood vessels in the penis dilate, increasing the blood flow. Three tubes of spongy tissue (known as the corpus cavernosum and corpus spongiosum) fill with blood, hence an erection occurs. After ejaculation, as the extra blood drains away, the penis reverts to its flaccid size and appearance. Then your penis enters a rest or refractory period before it can get hard again.

Types of erections : There are three different types of erections namely, Reflexive erections, Psychogenic erections and Nocturnal erections. Psychogenic erections happen spontaneously, without thinking about sex. Psychogenic erections occur in response to sexual stimuli, memory, or fantasy. Nocturnal erections happen during sleep. What affects erections? Erections vary from time to time. Sometimes an erection can be held for an hour, sometimes for a few minutes. There isn't any study on how thousands of men last with their erections, but there are certainly some factors that affect the duration of an erection, such as age, health problems, side effects of medications, level of sexual stimulation or arousal, sexual activity (whether you're masturbating or having sex), and mental state (whether you are trying to become aroused or a surprise erection at work.) How to improve erections?If you have problems getting an erection, and you find that your erection is not as firm as you want, or it doesn't last long enough to satisfy your partner sexually, there's a high chance you might have erectile dysfunction or ED. But thankfully, there are some of these things that can help you fight erectile dysfunction. Foreplay You may have an erection problem as your head might not be in the right place or you are not feeling well. Stress and distraction can affect the quality of your erection to some extent. It's always a wise option to spend more time on foreplay as it helps to slow things down and lessens further distractions around you.

Lifestyle Changes Erections are the most effective when one's healthy. Incorporating a healthy lifestyle by simple changes into one's daily life such as getting regular exercise, avoiding junk food, and eating a healthy diet, might be enough to improve erectile dysfunction,

Avoid alcohol and smoking Over-drinking and the use of tobacco products can definitely affect the quality of your erection. Smoking can also lead to blood vessel damage and erectile dysfunction. It is best to drink moderately and avoid tobacco altogether.

Being open with your partner about your sexual likes, dislikes, and fantasies can keep sex more exciting in long-term relationships. Don't cause conflict in your bedroom-relationship issues can certainly contribute to erectile dysfunction. —ANI