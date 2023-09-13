Honourable President Of India, Droupadi Murmu Virtually Launches Ayushman Bhava Campaign

New Delhi (The Hawk): Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon'ble President virtually launched the visionary 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign as well as the Ayushman Bhava Portal, from Raj Bhawan Gandhinagar Gujarat, today. The President was joined by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Governors of States, Union Ministers, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, and Prof. SP Singh Baghel, Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai, Finance Minister, Gujarat, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. V K Paul, and state Health Ministers.

Addressing the nation, the Hon'ble President praised the multi-ministerial approach adopted by the Ayushman Bhav campaign to achieve the ambitious goal of delivering healthcare services to the last mile of India, citing that this will play a critical role in successful accomplishment of this endeavour. She further emphasized "This historic launch of the campaign and the portal marked a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all as it strives to further consolidate the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services particularly for the underserved."

Underscoring the philosophy of "antyodaya" which means 'Good health for all and leave no one behind', Smt. Droupadi Murmu praised the involvement and support of local governance in this endeavor and stated that Gram Panchayats who successfully achieve their goals will be declared as Ayushman Gram Panchayats. Highlighting the role of Government and its commitment for achieving the set sustainable development goals in due time, she commended the initiative of Seva Pakwada (commencing from September 17th to October 2nd, 2023) which strives to ensure that every individual receives essential health services.

Hon'ble President applauded the goals of Ayushman Bhav to further facilitate access of Ayushman cards, generate ABHA IDs, and raise awareness about vital health schemes and disease conditions, such as non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease. Adding further, she said the health services through the three components of Ayushman Bhav- Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and Community Health Clinics (CHC) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat will substantially expedite the access of healthcare services at grassroot levels thereby ensuring building of a healthy nation. She also highlighted the praise that India has garnered in its digital inclusion of every village and district which significantly aid the reach of healthcare facilities.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya lauded the support of Hon. President in healthcare endeavors. Underlining the commitment of the government towards healthcare, he stated "With "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas", Ayushman Bhav will emerge as a big initiative in the field of healthcare. This initiative is being implemented in line with the motto of "taking everyone together and leaving no one behind". He further added "With the Ayushman Bhav initiative, India is going to write a new chapter in making healthcare affordable and accessible. Under Ayushman Bhav, Health Melas and Medical Camps are an important component which will be set up once a week at all HWCs and CHCs." He further added "Besides the launch of Ayushman Bhav initiative, organ donation and blood donation pledge campaigns will also be organized which are noble initiatives that should be taken up by every individual."

Recalling and reiterating the Prime Minister's vision of a healthy Bharat and a healthy world Dr Mandaviya stated "The Prime Minister has given the utmost importance to the service of humanity and nothing can be a better demonstration of this than his commitment to improving the healthcare services in the country. Earlier people had to travel long distances to avail super-specialty services. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, these super-specialty services now will be offered at the CHC level itself in which the public will be benefited by screening for non-communicable diseases, tele-consultation, free medicines and diagnostics etc."

The Union Minister stated "Today, around 1 lakh Ni-kshay mitras are taking care of the 10 lakh TB patients who had given their consent for this initiative. This has taken us closer to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's goal of ending TB by 2025."

He praised the significant impact of healthcare services stating "In the last 9 years, there has been a significant transformation in the healthcare landscape of the country which was also appreciated by the visiting dignitaries at the G20 summit. Today, there are over 1.6 lakh functional AB-HWCs in the country where people are availing free primary care facilities, diagnostics and medicines. Till now, we have achieved a footfall of over 195 crore in the AB-HWCs."

Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also attended the meeting. Over 50 lakh people were connected and viewed the launch event online.

