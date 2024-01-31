Hollywood Star Lili Reinhart Discloses Alopecia Diagnosis, Commences Therapy

Actress Lili Reinhart bravely shares her alopecia diagnosis and mental health struggles, undergoing red light therapy.

Los Angeles [US]: It was revealed that American actress Lili Reinhart has shared her experience of being diagnosed with alopecia. She took to TikTok to document her journey and posted a video of herself undergoing light therapy. In the caption she mentioned that she received the diagnosis while going through a depressive episode.



Alopecia is a condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles leading to hair loss. It primarily affects the head and face. Can occur anywhere on the body as explained by the National Institute of Health. The disorder, which impacts around 6.7 million individuals in the United States alone does not have a cause according to information from the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.



In her social media footage Reinhart can be seen lip syncing to a clip in which a man talks about being pushed beyond his limits. She captioned it with "Red light therapy's my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth." While there is no cure for alopecia information from the National Institute of Health suggests that red light therapy may help stimulate hair growth.



This revelation adds to Reinharts open discussions about her struggles with mental health issues, like depression and anxiety.

In a 2020 interview with Refinery29 she discussed the difficulties she encountered in her career and emotional well being. She described a time when she felt trapped in a ending "dark tunnel." However the actress from 'Hustlers emphasized that of relying on external influences for comfort she chose to confront her issues directly. She said, "I took the conventional path and confronted my own struggles head on." Reinharts willingness to share her experiences continues to resonate with numerous fans shining a light, on both physical and mental health obstacles.

—Input from Agencies