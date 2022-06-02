Hindu litigant group in Gyanvapi, other temple cases removes two lawyers

New Delhi: A Hindu right-wing group involved in litigation related to various high-profile matters like Gyanvapi mosque, Idgah mosque in Mathura and Taj Mahal has decided to remove lawyers Harishankar Jain and his son Vishnu Jain from its all cases, its president said. Jitendra Singh Visen, president of Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh, however, refused to divulge the reason behind the decision. When asked about it, Vishnu Jain told PTI that they will continue to represent four of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case hearing in Varanasi.

Visen said that they will move an application for the removal of the two lawyers at the next hearing.

"We have decided to remove the two lawyers from appearing in all our cases from the district court to the Supreme Court. We will file an application for cancellation of their name at the next court hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque case," the VVSS chief told PTI.

Apart from the Gyanvapi mosque case, the father-son duo is representing the plaintiffs associated with VVSS in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah mosque in Mathura, seeking restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in Qutub Minar in Delhi, the one seeking a ‘‘fact-finding inquiry'‘ into the history of the Taj Mahal and the “opening of 22 rooms'‘ on the monument's premises.

Visen said he has resigned as national convener and national general secretary in the Hind Samrajya Party run by the Jain duo.

Reacting to the decision, Vishnu Jain told PTI that there are five plaintiffs in the Kashi Vishwanath-Mosque case including Rekha Singh who is the niece of Visen.

"We will continue to represent four other petitioners in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case hearing in Varanasi," Vishnu Jain said. The two lawyers are regularly seen on TV channels, briefing about the court proceeding in the Varanasi district court on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

Hari Shankar Jain (68) was also associated with the Ayodhya case for days after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.

It was on his plea that the Allahabad high court ordered that Hindus be allowed to worship at the site.—PTI



