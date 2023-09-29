Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu releases booklet on nutrition

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released a booklet titled 'Jeevan Ka Aadhar–Aap ka Poushtik Aahar' authored by Lalit Gupta in the state capital.



The Chief Minister released the booklet late Thursday evening and commended the efforts of Lalit Gupta for compiling all the valuable information.

Additionally, CM Sukhu said that knowledge about rich nutrition diet is the first step towards making healthy lifestyle choices and safeguarding one's health.



This booklet would provide essential information about the nutritional and dietary elements necessary for a healthy lifestyle, he added.



"Nutrition is the foundation of good health and this booklet aims to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed choices about their diet," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, CM Sukhu praised two elderly women, Satya Kapoor and Sudershan Mohan of Shimla, who came forward to help the disaster-affected by contributing Rs one lakh towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh.



The two women had collected small contributions from their acquaintances, relatives and from their personal savings.



Praising the efforts, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he was indebted to them for their noble gesture.



He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to both the elderly and said that people from all walks of life are coming forward to contribute generously during these challenging times.



CM further said that this contribution is a testament to the indomitable spirit of sharing and unity in the face of adversity.



Notably, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a catastrophe this year with the monsoon causing massive infrastructural damage and claiming several lives.

—ANI