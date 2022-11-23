High-level teams are sent to states to assess rising measles cases among kids

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry announced that it has made the decision to send three high-level, multidisciplinary teams of three people to Ranchi, Ahmedabad, and Malappuram (Kerala) to assess the rise in measles cases.

According to the ministry, the teams would help the state health authorities put in place public health measures and ease the operationalization of necessary control and containment measures.

Experts from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH) in New Delhi and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in New Delhi make up the Central team travelling to Ranchi. The central team to Ahmedabad will be made up of experts from the PHO in Mumbai, the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (KSCH) in New Delhi, and the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare Ministry in Ahmedabad. The team travelling to Malappuram will be made up of experts from the ministry's regional office in Thiruvananthapuram, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry, and the Lady Hard

Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Kerala's senior regional directors will work with the corresponding teams to plan their trips. The teams will also do field trips to look into the outbreak and provide the state health departments with protocols, management guidelines, and public health measures to deal with the rising number of measles cases being reported in the three cities.

The teams will also work together with their respective states to ensure that there is an active case search in the region and that the detected cases are tested by VRDLs.

