Healthy Foods That Should Be Consumed Throughout The Week

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor shared a Sunday post with which people from all walks of life could probably relate.

The 'Gunday' actor posted how it started v/s how it ended video which shows an eternal tussle between 'stick to diet' and 'binge on junk food'. So there are two cents for everyone! If you want to enjoy your binge day on weekend, you have to stay fit and healthy throughout the week. Your plate should be full of whole grains, fish, beans and lentils so that you don't fall sick.

Here's a list of some foods that you should have throughout the week.

Dark green vegetables

Eat dark green vegetables at least three to four times a week. broccoli, peppers, brussel sprouts and leafy greens like kale and spinach should be included in your diet.

Whole Grains

Eat whole grains at least two or three times daily. Look for whole wheat flour, rye, oatmeal, barley, amaranth, quinoa or a multigrain. A good source of fibre has 3 to 4 grams of fibre per serving.

Beans and Lentils

Try to eat a bean-based meal at least once a week. Try to add legumes, including beans and lentils, to soups, stews, casseroles, salads and dips or eat them plain.

Fish

Try to eat two to three servings of fish a week. A serving consists of 3 to 4 ounces of cooked fish. You can go for local fish with an occasional serving of salmon, herring, and bluefish.

Berries

Include two to four servings of fruit in your diet each day. Try to eat berries such as raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and strawberries.

Flaxseed, Nuts and Seeds

Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or other seeds to food each day or include a moderate amount of nuts - 1/4 cup - in your daily diet.

Organic Yogurt

Men and women between 19 and 50 years of age need 1000 milligrams of calcium a day and 1200 milligrams if 50 or older. Eat calcium-rich foods such as non-fat or low-fat dairy products three to four times a day. Include organic choices.

Most importantly, don't forget to drink 8-12 cups of water daily. Remember, food should be enjoyed. And to achieve that, following discipline is equally important. —ANI