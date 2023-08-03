HC will hear appeal to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror funding case on August 7

New Delhi: On Thursday, the NIA filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding the death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik in connection with a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on this petition for August 7.

A bench consisting of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anish Dayal did not convene to hear the application by the jail superintendent, thus it was postponed. Malik is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the crime at Tihar Jail, and on May 29 the high court issued warrants requiring his appearance at the hearing on the NIA's motion to increase his sentence.

The correctional facility's plea for a change in the order stated that Malik was a "very high risk prisoner" and that it was crucial to not physically produce him in court to preserve public safety.—Inputes from Agencies