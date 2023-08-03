    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    HC will hear appeal to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror funding case on August 7

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Thursday, the NIA filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding the death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik in connection with a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on this petition for August 7.

    A bench consisting of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anish Dayal did not convene to hear the application by the jail superintendent, thus it was postponed. Malik is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the crime at Tihar Jail, and on May 29 the high court issued warrants requiring his appearance at the hearing on the NIA's motion to increase his sentence.

    The correctional facility's plea for a change in the order stated that Malik was a "very high risk prisoner" and that it was crucial to not physically produce him in court to preserve public safety.—Inputes from Agencies

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Terrorist TerrorFunding NIA Delhi High Court
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in