    HC directs T'gana govt, Centre, NMC to provide reservation to transgender doctor in 2023 PG Medical admissions

    June22/ 2023

    Hyderabad: In a case involving a transgender applicant to a medical school's postgraduate (PG) programme, the Telangana High Court has ordered the Central and State governments and the National Medical Commission to honour the applicant's request for a transgender quota reservation in 2023.

    Dr. Koyyala Ruth John Paul, a trans woman and member of the Scheduled Caste, petitioned the court, which ultimately issued its ruling in her favour.

    Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji formed a division bench to hear the case, and they stated during the hearing that the decision should be made in a way that helps the petitioner.—Inputs from Agencies

